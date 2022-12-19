Songs of the season unite TubaChristmas musicians

FLORENCE, S.C. – Friends and family gather around Christmas to share and create memories and renew friendships and relationships.

In bygone times, groups of carolers would gather to stroll through neighborhoods singing Christmas carols.

Pee Dee TubaChristmas unites low-brass musicians for a concert of Christmas music. Saturday, about 30 tuba and euphonium musicians performed holiday classics at Magnolia Mall.

It was the fourth Pee Dee TubaChristmas concert since 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic silenced the Pee Dee TubaChristmas for two years, organizer John Russell said.

Russell grew up in Ohio and has been involved in TubaChristmas since middle school. He moved to Florence in 2000, performing at TubaChristmas events at Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

“I figured why not have a Florence TubaChristmas,” he said. “Me and a couple of friends got together and started recruiting tuba players and here is what we have.”

Camaraderie is the best part of TubaChristmas, Russell said.

In a marching band or orchestra, the number of tubas, euphoniums and other low-brass instruments is pretty low, compared to the other instruments, he said.

TubaChristmas brings middle school, high school, college and adult low-brass musicians together to play Christmas classics, he said.

“Tuba players don’t get to get together too much,” Russell said. “There were 30 of us here today. We can interact and chat with each other. We can just have fun,” he said.

University of South Carolina student Chad Hall said he heard about the Pee Dee TubaChristmas concert from friends.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to give back to the community,” he said.

Hall is majoring in music education.

Ron Williamson graduated from the University of South Carolina earlier this month. He learned to play tuba in middle school. He continued to play through his college years.

“I like how loud I can be and how important it is to the band,” Williamson said. “Without a strong base, you can’t really perform the music that well.”

TubaChristmas puts low-brass instruments and the forefront of the melody which is the reason why Wilkinson likes TubaChristmas arrangements.

TubaChristmas concerts are held in cities worldwide. TubaChristmas was organized in 1974 by Harvey G. Phillips to honor his tuba teacher William Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902. It was held Dec. 22, 1974, in the ice skating rink at New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

It has become a worldwide Christmas tradition with many composers writing musical arrangements of classic Christmas songs for low-brass instruments.

Saturday at Magnolia Mall, Pee Dee TubaChristmas musicians performed a wide variety of Christmas songs from “O Come All Ye Faithful” to “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

Eric Terry has been the conductor of the Pee Dee TubaChristmas for three years. Terry is a music composition and songwriter and music technology teacher at South Florence High School.

Conducting TubaChristmas performances are fun, Terry said.

“It’s not like most performances. This one is very laid back – low stress. It’s just fun to get out a conduct the kids and adults. I just enjoy doing it. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Terry said it’s a good event for students and community members that don’t get to play much.

“It’s fun to get everybody together and have a good time,” he said.