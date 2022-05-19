Three Things To Do This Weekend: Eat, eat and party like it's the 80s

FLORENCE, S.C. — Flavor town is coming to the Florence Center this weekend.

It’s time for the semi-annual Carolina Food Truck Rodeo, which tops the list of 3 Things To Do This Weekend.

The Florence area features a lot of fun events and attractions this weekend. To get the complete 411 on what the area has to offer visit the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.visitflo.com.

1 At least a dozen food trucks will bring meals, drinks, desserts and good vibes to the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, in Florence. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be Carribbean food, barbecue, hot dogs, noodle dishes, Maine lobster, ice cream, cheesecake, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and much more to tempt your taste buds. But wait, there’s more. Yes, live music will fill the air. Atlas Myers and Chad and Evan will perform Friday night. Inland will take center stage from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Vendors and carnival rides also will be available. There also is a beer garden. Tickets are $5 for adults after 5 p.m., and $3 for adults before 5 p.m. Children 12-and-under get in free. Food and drinks are purchased directly from the food trucks.

2 But wait there’s more – food that is. The 40th annual Florence Greek Festival runs Thursday through Saturday at the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 2990 S. Cashua Drive, in Florence. Pastries and dinners will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the Hellenic Center. Just follow the signs to get in line to place your orders and pick them up. It will be a drive-through event for the third straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the favorites are Greek Baked Chicken, Souvlaki, Gyros, Spanakopita, Dolmades and Moussaka dinners, Grilled Chicken Greek Salad, Greek salads. Spanakopita and Dolmades will also be sold by the half dozen. Desserts include Baklava, Kourabiedes, Melomakarona and Koulourakia. The women of the church have been busy baking for the Greek Festival. So come and get it.

3 Get ready to go Ol’Skool. The Aroha Afro Latin Dance Studio, 167 N. Dargan St., will be hosting DJ Voodoo Child for an Ol’Skool Hip Hop Party from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Face masks are a must. Get down like it’s the ‘80s. Voodoo Child will be spinning hip hop, reggae and dance hall.

—Chris Day