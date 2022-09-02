Tickets available for Moore Farms Beer Fest

LAKE CITY — Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s Beer Fest returns for its ninth year.

Moore Farms Beer Fest event is an experience like no other. The 65 cultivated acre property will be on display as they showcase 20 plus local and regional breweries from across the Southeast.

The various breweries are cleverly weaved throughout their breathtaking landscapes as they pair their horticultural techniques with an array of one-of-a-kind craft beers and ciders.

Ticketholders will find several local eateries including Green Frog Social House, Tacos? Yeah Food Truck, Rebel Pie Wood Fired Pizza, and Mr. Poppers Kettle Korn dotted throughout the property, paired with live music by Inland Band.

Moore Farms will also offer a free “Sober Ride” shuttle service. The Sober Ride shuttle will be transporting guests both to and from Moore Farms Botanical Garden and downtown Lake City’s The Inn at the Crossroads from noon to 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the garden’s website at moorefarmsbg.org.

Day-of tickets will be available at the gate while supplies last. All ticket proceeds from this event will benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation.