Tritt, Janson schedule Nov. 4 concert in Florence

FLORENCE -- Two of Country Music’s most dynamic performers and multi- platinum selling and award-winning artists, Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, will be coming to the Florence Center on Nov. 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday at florencecenter.com.

Tritt and Janson will start their Can't Miss Tour on Oct. 7. The Nov. 4 tour stop in Florence will be their 13th date of the tour.

Tritt and Janson are excited to start their fall tour as co-headliners.

“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this Fall. Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained,” Tritt said.

Janson adds, “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”