Tritt, Janson schedule Nov. 4 concert in Florence

FLORENCE -- Two of Country Music’s most dynamic performers and multi- platinum selling and award-winning artists, Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, will be coming to the Florence Center on Nov. 4.
Tickets go on sale Friday at florencecenter.com.
Tritt and Janson will start their Can't Miss Tour on Oct. 7. The Nov. 4 tour stop in Florence will be their 13th date of the tour.
Tritt and Janson are excited to start their fall tour as co-headliners.
“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this Fall. Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained,” Tritt said.
Janson adds, “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”
The launch of Chris Janson’s fourth studio album, All In, was released April 29. All In includes the track “Things You Can’t Live Without,” featuring Travis Tritt.
Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world- famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast.
Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are five number ones and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” and more.
Jansonis a platinum-selling recording artist, celebrated entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/ songwriter. The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, three-time Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times.
“Buy Me A Boat” was also recognized as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts, bringing his total of No. 1 songs to four – and the hit-maker is entering a new chapter with his fourth studio album All In, out now.