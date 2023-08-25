FLORENCE — A Florence County Detention Center inmate in custody on a charge of shoplifting had a brief taste of freedom Monday before deputies found her at a Coward residence, inside a dryer, and took her back into custody.

Megan Marie Hickman, 32, of 81 Mill Dam Road, Lake City, was arrested initially Aug. 17 and was, Monday, taken to a Florence hospital for medical treatment, according to the sheriff 's office.

While in the emergency department she requested to go to the bathroom. A female nurse accompanied her to the bathroom and, a short time later, it was determined Hickman had escaped the hospital. A media advisory didn't indicate how she managed it.

A manhunt of the hospital failed to turn up the inmate, but she was later found hiding in the dryer at a Johnnie Lee Lane residence in Coward where she was arrested and charged with one count of escape.

Anthony Robert Wright-Post, 29, of 81 Mill Dam Road, Lake City, was also arrested and charged with aiding escape, according to the sheriff 's office.

Hickman remains in custody in lieu of $7,087 bond while Wright-Post remains in custody in lieu of $1,500 bond.