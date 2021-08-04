Events Masterlist

Virtual Events:
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of August at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
In-Person Events:
Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. The Shooters will be performing country, southern rock, country rock, beach, and other music.
Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K: 4 p.m. (gates open) and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the kids run. All race participants will receive a t-shirt and medal. Proceeds will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. For more information or to register, visit DarlingtonRaceway5K.itsyourrace.com.
Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 4 on the Public Square, Darlington. Level 10 Band & Show will be performing. There will also be vendors and games. For more information, visit CityofDarlington.com.
Hunter Education Course: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Carolina Sandhills Nationa Wildlife Refuge, 23734 US Highway 1, McBee. All residents and non-residents born after June 30, 1979 must complete a course before obtaining a hunting license. This course is free but limited to 10 students; registration is required and must be completed online. Bring your own lunch or money for offsite lunch. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. To register, visit register-ed.com and find SCDNR Hunter Education. For more information, email carolinasandhills@fws.gov.
Block Party Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 on the 100 block of E. College Ave., Hartsville. Participants will have the chance to shop and dine while attending the concert. RadioVibe will be performing. For more information, visit hartsvillesc.gov.
Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 on the Public Square, Darlington. Bout Time Band will be performing for an 80s Block Party. There will also be vendors and games. For more information, visit CityofDarlington.com.