Events Masterlist

Virtual Events:

Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of August at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.

In-Person Events:

Music & Dance: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at American Legion, Fred H. Sexton Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. The Shooters will be performing country, southern rock, country rock, beach, and other music.

Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K: 4 p.m. (gates open) and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the kids run. All race participants will receive a t-shirt and medal. Proceeds will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. For more information or to register, visit DarlingtonRaceway5K.itsyourrace.com.

Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 4 on the Public Square, Darlington. Level 10 Band & Show will be performing. There will also be vendors and games. For more information, visit CityofDarlington.com.