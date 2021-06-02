NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.

Open registration

Summer Camp: Registration open for June 14 to July 23 in Florence. This six week summer camp is open to ages 6 to 12 with a tween and teen camp to be held at the Barnes St. Activity Center. Registration is $50. For more information, visit cityofflorencerecreation.com or call 843-665-3253.

To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.

