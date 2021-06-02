Live events
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
First Responders Lunchtime Cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. For more information, visit florencecenter.com or call 843-679-9417.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Let’s Bog About It: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. Participants will learn how to make a bog garden at home, and create their own mini bog garden planter with pitcher plants and other divisions from the garden’s bog. Registration is $35 and limited to 20 participants. All material will be supplied. Wear gardening appropriate attire. Those in need of accommodations should call 843-210-7592 in advance. For more information or to register, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Take a Flight Around the World with Wine: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Country Club, 450 Country Club Boulevard, Florence. Participants will sample food and wine from around the globe. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door, and are open to non-members. Proceeds will benefit CARE House of the Pee Dee.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Thursday at Victors, 126 W. Evans St., Florence. Guitarist Frank Fickling will perform. Admission is free, but food or beverage purchases are required for patio tables. This will be a family friendly event.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Get Out the Vaccination Campaign: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brockington Street Church of God, 512 N. Brockington St., Timmonsville. The SC NAACP will be hosting this campaign. No pre-registration required; first come, first served.
Slithering Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. Participants will learn how to identify the snake sat the park and make a keychain of their favorite snake to take home. This program is free; no registration is required. For more information, visit lynchesriverpark.com
Little Free Library Ribbon Cutting: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. This will be the unveiling of the Linda Vaughn Little Free Library.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Victors Wedding Expo: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Victors, 126 W. Evans St., Florence. This event will showcase what services Victors, Hotel Florence, the Spa, and Consider the Lillies offer for weddings. Admission is $5 and includes mimosas, cake tasting, walkthroughs, and more. Day of walk-ins will be accepted. Reserved appointment walk-throughs are also available. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Jayne Murray at 843-665-0846 or Jmurray@victorsflorence.com.
Music & Dance: 6 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. The Jelly Side Up band will be performing pop rock, country, beach, disco, and more.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Summer Camp: Registration open for June 14 to July 23 in Florence. This six week summer camp is open to ages 6 to 12 with a tween and teen camp to be held at the Barnes St. Activity Center. Registration is $50. For more information, visit cityofflorencerecreation.com or call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
