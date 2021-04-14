Fresh Air Fest: “The Power of Music”: 6 p.m. Thursday in the BB&T Amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. In addition to a performance of “The Power of Music” by the FMU Choirs, the University Place Gallery will be open before the event. Admission to the gallery and the performance are free; reservations for the concert are encouraged, and seating will be limited to 150 guests. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information or to reserve a space, call 843-661-4444.

OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.

Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Wrong Side Up will be performing.

Live Music: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hoof and Hound, 113 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. Landslide will be performing. Tables will be limited and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call 843-917-0239.