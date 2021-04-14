Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of April at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Community Profile: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Doctor Charlie Dorn Smith III, practicing surgeon at MUSC in Florence, will discuss heart health, signs and symptoms of heart problems, and preventative steps such as diet and exercise. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
The DIY Place: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. This video will offer a tour of the DIY Place, a new downtown business, and a demonstration of how to make a sign out of a wood base with stencil, stains, and paints. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Poetry Celebration: Today to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Poets aged 18 and older can submit a video of themselves reading a poem of voice. Approved videos will be featured on the library’s website and Facebook page. For more information or to view the videos, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. The book “Memorial Drive” by Natasha Trethewey will be discussed. This club is held via zoom. Registration is required. For more information or to register, contact book club coordinator Debbie Quesada at 843-413-7074 or debbiequesada@florencelibrary.org.
Songs for a New World: 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday for Coker University. The Coker University Theatre Department and the McCall School of Visual and Performing Arts will be presenting this play. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children, and free to Coker faculty, staff, and students (though a $2 donation is encouraged to cover streaming rights. There will also be limited in-person seating at the Watson Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit coker.edu/vpa-tickets.
Community Profile: Monday to April 30 for the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library. Dr. Jessica Fink DPM will discussing foot health. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Art After Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will learn about the art of Ebru paper marbling and create a simple stitched book. All materials provided. Participants must preregister for a one hour time slot; however, registration is free. For more information, visit flocomuseum.org.
Fresh Air Fest: “The Power of Music”: 6 p.m. Thursday in the BB&T Amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. In addition to a performance of “The Power of Music” by the FMU Choirs, the University Place Gallery will be open before the event. Admission to the gallery and the performance are free; reservations for the concert are encouraged, and seating will be limited to 150 guests. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information or to reserve a space, call 843-661-4444.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Wrong Side Up will be performing.
Live Music: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hoof and Hound, 113 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. Landslide will be performing. Tables will be limited and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call 843-917-0239.
Growlin on the Green: 8 a.m. Saturday at the Country Club of South Carolina, 3525 McDonald Boulevard, Florence. This charity golf tournament will be a 4-man scramble-Captain’s choice. Registration is $75 per person and includes breakfast and lunch, a golf cart, and raffle prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Florence Area Humane Society. For more information or to register, visit florencehumanesociety.org.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Cleanup Day: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. Help clean up the part and the efforts of Keep Florence Beautiful. To register a group, call 843-389-0550 or email edc@florenceco.org.
Kids Jamboree: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. This event will feature carnival rides, inflatables, a comedy show, a petting zoo, and other kid friendly activities and vendors. Tickets are $10 for children and $6 for adults. Mask is required for entry. For more information, visit florencecenter.com.
HMRA Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Main Street Commons, Marion.
The Great American Cleanup: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Florence. Volunteers will clean the designated areas of their community before meeting in the back parking lot of Southern Hops Brewing Company to turn in their clean-up reports. For more information, visit keepflorencebeautiful.org or contact Michelle Bailey at michelle@keepflorencebeautiful.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Classic Junction will be playing both nights. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Dominion Church, 1030 Pearl St., Darlington. Plates are $8 and will include BBQ, rice, red gravy, green beans, pickles, bread, and dessert. Proceeds will benefit the Dominion Life Center for Children. For more information, visit facebook.com/DominionChurchDarlington.
SC Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m. Monday at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. Argentinean-American baritone Gustavo Feulien will be performing. Seating is $10 for the general public and free for FMU students. Seating will be limited to 100 guests; social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, call 843-661-4444.
Fresh Air Fest: “Granny’s Fixit”: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the BB&T Amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. In addition to a performance of “Granny’s Fixit: An Ozark Guide to Healing the Body and Soul” by the FMU Theater Department, the University Place Gallery will be open before the event. Admission to the gallery and the performance are free; reservations for the concert are encouraged, and seating will be limited to 150 guests. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information or to reserve a space, call 843-661-4444.
