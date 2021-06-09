Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of June at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Reach Customers Online With Google: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday for Francis Marion University. Registration is free. This workshop will teach participants how to grow with Google using the company’s business tools. Registration is free, but spots are limited. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Monday to July 30 for Florence County Library. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Alabama 50th Anniversary Show: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Country rock group Alabama will be touring with comedian Leanne Morgan. This is a full capacity show; no social distancing will be required. Tickets start at $39.50. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and other live entertainment.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Family Day at Home: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday (drive-through pickup) at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Participants will have the chance to pick up an activity kit for at-home use. All supplies are included. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Singer-songwriter Brian Robinson will be performing.
Cheraw Chamber of Commerce Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cheraw High School, 649 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw. There will be cars on display and other fun activities. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Bobby Norris at 843-479-6671.
Omar River Rats River Run: 8:30 a.m. Saturday starting at Cashua Ferry Landing, Cashua Ferry Road, Darlington. This run will go past Highway 34 Landing, Doe Bar, I-95, Black Creek, and the Highway 301 Landing. Registration is free and will be held at Highway 34 Landing and Highway 301 Landing. For more information, visit facebook.com/theomarriverrats or email OmarRiverRats@gmail.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Touch a Truck: 9 to 10 a.m. (quiet hour) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. The Junior League of Florence will be holding this annual event, which will feature big trucks, emergency vehicles, and more. There will also be workshops, face painting, and other activities. The “quiet hour” will not include honks or sirens. This event will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5; children under 2 enter free. For more information, email juniorleagueflorence@gmail.com.
Basket Cases Welcome: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City. MFBG Grower Lori Carson will show participants how to create and care for coleus hanging baskets. Attendees will design a basket to take home. Registration is $25 per person. Bring your own gardening gloves. For more information, visit moorefarmsbg.org.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Nightbirds in the Sandhills: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday starting at Carolina Sandhills National Wildlife Refuge’s Office/Visitor Station, 23734 Highway 1, McBee. Participants will be able to view, record, and learn about various nightbirds. Registration is free, but required. Space will be limited to 15 participants; CDC guidelines will be followed (including masks, social distancing, and caravanning instead of carpooling). For more information or to register, call 843-335-8350 or email carolinasandhills@fws.gov.
Screen on the Green: 8:36 p.m. Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. The Lion King (2019) will be shown at an open-air park with room for social distancing. The film will start at dusk. Admission is free; children and leashed pets are welcome. For more information, visit visithartsvillesc.com.
Music & Dance: 6 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Post #1, 3631 E. Palmetto St., Florence. The Shooters Band will be performing country, country rock, southern rock, and more.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Summer Studios: 9 a.m. to noon Monday to June 18 at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. This week’s camp is themed “The Science of Art,” and is open to children ages 5 to 10. Registration is $150 and limited to 10 students. In lieu of a reception, student work will be featured on the Virtual Exhibition hosted on the museum’s website. Safety guidelines, including social distancing and disinfecting of surfaces, will be followed. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/summer.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Fairy Garden Furniture Workshop: 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. Growing Hobby at booth 21 will be hosting this event. Participants will create a garden bench, swing set, table and chairs, or a woodlands bed. Registration is $15 and is required to ensure adequate materials and workspace. Adults should accompany any child 12 and under. For more information or to register, visit facebook.com/GrowingHobbyHolly.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
