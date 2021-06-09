City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.

Hartsville Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of E. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. There will be an assortment of vendors selling creative and original goods. For more information, call 843-383-3015 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.

Touch a Truck: 9 to 10 a.m. (quiet hour) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. The Junior League of Florence will be holding this annual event, which will feature big trucks, emergency vehicles, and more. There will also be workshops, face painting, and other activities. The “quiet hour” will not include honks or sirens. This event will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5; children under 2 enter free. For more information, email juniorleagueflorence@gmail.com.