Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of March at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Explore the World of Tea in SC: Today for the Florence County Library. This two-part virtual program will include a video called The Charleston Tea Plantation: Exploring the World of Tea by Bigelow Tea Company and a virtual tour of Top Hat Special-Teas. For more information or to view the programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Gullah Art Virtual Presentation: Today for the Florence County Library. Gullah artist Patricia Sabree will discuss her journey as an artist, her artwork, and aspects of Gullah culture and the West African culture that Gullah evolved from. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Women in History Month: Today for the Florence County Library. Nicole Echols, Executive Director for Harvest Hope Food Bank of the Pee Dee, will be interviewed for Women’s History Month. For more information or to view the program, visit florencelibrary.org.
Idea to Plan: 2 to 4 p.m. today for Francis Marion University. This session will walk through the steps of developing a business plan. Registration is $15. For more information, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Cornhole Tournament: 6 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Sip-N-Paint: 6:30 p.m. today at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Olio Studios will be holding this event. There is a $10 deposit; participants will receive $10 off their entire bill if participating. For more information, visit olio-studio.com.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Planting for Pollinators: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. Participants will plant a flowering, pollinator-friendly plant to take home. Admission is free and registration is not required. For more information, visit lynchesriverpark.com.
HMRA Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Main Street Commons, Marion.
Live Bluegrass: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St., Darlington. There will be open mic and live music by bands the Royal Descendants and Willing Hearts. Soft drinks and snacks will be available in the kitchen. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit sebga.org.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
TC Smith and the Smith Brothers: 3 p.m. (doors open) and 4 p.m. (event start) Sunday at the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Other acts include the Gospel Legends and the Alabama Gurlz. Tickets are $25 general admission and $35 for VIP. Ticks are available in a limited capacity; all local covid-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit florencecenter.com.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, email GSturkie@CityofFlorence.com.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
