Virtual events
Alzheimer’s Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of June at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
“Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to July 30 for Florence County Library. This summer’s events will feature a summer reading club, Bingo challenge, Take and Make crafts, and virtual programs. Registration for the summer reading club can be completed online at florencelibsc.readsquared.com or in-person at a local branch. Bingo cards will also be available online or in-person. Prizes will be given for completed reading club hours and Bingo cards while supplies last. For more information, including information about virtual programs, visit florencelibrary.org.
Virtual Summer Reading Program: 11 a.m. today for the Darlington County Library System. There will be a virtual tour of the Riverbanks Zoo. For more information, including a full schedule of other summer reading programs, visit darlington-lib.org.
Disabilities and Special Needs Board Meeting: 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Darlington County Disabilities and Special Needs board. The Board of Directors will be meeting via conference call. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Carrie Chenard at cchenard@dcdsnb.org or 843-332-7252 ext. 1101.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. Tuesday’s market will feature a Mini Terrarium Strings Workshop by Growing Hobby (booth 21) at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
“Tails & Tales” Summer Reading Program: Today to August 24 for the Darlington County Library System. Children, teens, and adults will register to read books and earn prizes. There will also be virtual and in-person programs throughout the event. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, or to register, visit darlington-lib.org.
OWLS Fit & Strong: 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Line Dancing: 11:15 a.m. today at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLS Tai Chi Yang 24: 6 p.m. today at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 p.m. today at Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. Anyone can play; all skill levels are welcome. Cash prizes will be given to winning teams. Registration is $5 for the Tailgate Bracket and $10 for the Advanced Bracket. For more information, call 843-395-3100.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Yin Yoga: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
OWLS Chair Yoga: 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Florence Greek Food Fest: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at the Florence Greek Festival, 2990 S. Cashua Drive, Florence. A drive thru ordering/pickup system will be offered for all the usual Greek dinners and pastries. For more information, including a full menu, visit facebook.com/FlorenceGreekFestival.
OWLS Zumba: Noon Thursday and Monday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Succulent Kokedama Workshop: 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Forest Lake Greenhouses, 3108 Alligator Road, Florence. This workshop will teach about the history and techniques of Kokedama, the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil. Participants will also make their own Kokedama. Registration will be limited to 10 participants and follow CDC guidelines. For more information, call 843-662-5666.
Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. There will be karaoke and live entertainment. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: 8 p.m. Thursday at Theatre on the Green, 200 Market St., Cheraw. Dolittle (2020) will be shown. Bring your own blankets, chairs, and picnic. Monica’s Italian Ice will be onsite. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown inside the theater. Admission is free. For more information, call the Cheraw Arts Commission at 843-537-8420 ext. 12.
OWLS Weight(Wise) Training: 10 a.m. Friday in the Barnes Street Activity Center Gym at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Music in the Green: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the Town Green, Cheraw. This free event will feature local musician Kris Houser. Bring your own chairs or blankets. For more information, call the Cheraw Arts Commission at 843-537-8420 ext. 12.
Florence After Five: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of South Dargan St., Florence. Hip Pocket will be performing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase through tickets, which can be purchased at the booth near the Florence County Museum. This concert is free and open to the public. Food and drink tickets are $1 each. For more information, visit florencedowntown.com.
Summer Tunes: 6 p.m. Friday on the Main Street Commons, Marion. Tru Sol will be performing, and businesses will be open late for shopping. There will also be food trucks and beverages on-site. No outside beverages or dogs allowed.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Red Bone Alley, 1903 W. Palmetto St., Florence. Local artists will perform.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison will be performing. For more information, visit visitlakecitysc.com.
Live Music: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southern Hops Brewing Co., 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Prettier Than Matt will be performing.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Top Notch Flea Market & Auction: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Top Notch Market and Auction, 471 S. Blanding St., Lake City. For more information or to apply as a vendor, call 843-699-9003.
Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. See live animals and have the opportunity to meet the animal up close.
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration: 3 to 9 p.m. (food vendors and water slides), 6:30 p.m. (concert start), and 9:30 p.m. (fireworks show) Saturday at Lake Paul Wallace, 200 Jefferson St., Bennettsville. Silk Groove Revue will be performing. The boat ramp will open at 10 a.m. with a limit of 18 boats.
Freedom Fest: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday on the square in downtown Darlington. There will be food, vendors, carnival rides, music, and fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, visit darlingtonchamber.com.
Omar Shrine Hoedown: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Pee Dee Shrine Club: 3053 E. Crescent Circle, Florence. There will be BBQ, an open bar, and live music. Tickets are $50 per person, $100 for a couple, or $125 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 843-610-6253.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Saturday’s entertainment will be announced soon; Mel Geddings will be performing Sunday. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
OWLS Tai Chi for Life: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
Summer Studios: 9 a.m. to noon Monday to July 2 at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. The theme for this week is “Terrific Textiles.” Students will create with cloth using dyes, printmaking, weaving, and other techniques. This camp is for children ages 8 to 12. Registration is $150; space is limited to 10 students. Protocols will be in places to protect the health of students, including social distancing. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Pickleball Club: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Timrod Park, 400 Timrod Park Drive, Florence. Beginners are always welcome. For more information, go to FlorencePickleball.com.
Story Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Darlington Library, 204 N. Main St., Darlington. For more information, visit darlington-lib.org or call 843-398-4940.
OWLS Gentle Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 513 Barnes St., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
NITE OWLs Basic Yoga: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maple Park Community Center, 915 Gregg Ave., Florence. Masks and temperature checks are required for entering the building. This program is open for active adults over 50. Registration is $12 a year. For more information or to register, call 843-665-3253.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.