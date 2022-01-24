Every donations helps Help 4 Kids Florence

Help 4 Kids Florence receives no government funding.

Neither federal, state, county, or city governments provide the resources H4KF uses to feed the food insecure children on the weekends.

H4KF operates solely on the generosity of individuals, businesses, churches, civil groups, and school groups, in the Florence community. Our volunteers are able to do this work because of this generosity. And for this we are truly blessed. Each week as the bags are packed and delivered to the food insecure child at their school is an expression of the love this community has for children.

When H4KF began in 2013 we had $5,000, donated by an amazing woman who is no longer with us.

As with any beginning project, finances are a concern. But as we formed a Board responsible for making sure there was food to fill the bags to be delivered each week, our mission began to spread.

Downtown churches offered support with administrative expenses, volunteers and donations of food and money. As we worked we prayed for people to come and they did with their gifts of time to pack the bags, food to put in the bags and donations to purchase the food, many other churches and some of our local business came on board also.