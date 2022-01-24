Every donations helps Help 4 Kids Florence

Help 4 Kids Florence receives no government funding.
Neither federal, state, county, or city governments provide the resources H4KF uses to feed the food insecure children on the weekends.
H4KF operates solely on the generosity of individuals, businesses, churches, civil groups, and school groups, in the Florence community. Our volunteers are able to do this work because of this generosity. And for this we are truly blessed. Each week as the bags are packed and delivered to the food insecure child at their school is an expression of the love this community has for children.
When H4KF began in 2013 we had $5,000, donated by an amazing woman who is no longer with us.
As with any beginning project, finances are a concern. But as we formed a Board responsible for making sure there was food to fill the bags to be delivered each week, our mission began to spread.
Downtown churches offered support with administrative expenses, volunteers and donations of food and money. As we worked we prayed for people to come and they did with their gifts of time to pack the bags, food to put in the bags and donations to purchase the food, many other churches and some of our local business came on board also.
In those early years as more and more children received our bags, the Board grew more and more concerned as to how we could continue and where the food would come to fill the bags. But we had no worries, because this mission wasn’t ours, we are only the feet and hands of our God who is truly in control. If you don’t believe it explain how over million bags have been delivered from a gift of $5,000!
Over the past nine years God has sent many churches and businesses as well as individuals who make reducing childhood hunger possible.
From our donated warehouse space, to the monthly donation from a local business, to the individuals who give generous donations each month, H4KF is blessed.
From the food drives (pre-COVID-19) where an elder lady gave one can of Vienna to the gentleman who gave 100 all are needed, the small church who gives $100 and the large church who gives $1,000 and the individual who gives $10 and the individual who gives $10,000 all serve to feed hungry children. H4KF is able to feed one child for $10 a week of $100 for the school year.
Please open your heart to do what you can. Every gift will go to feeding our communities hungry children.