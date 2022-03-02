Ex-South Florence star Will Hardee records four hits in FMU baseball's Tuesday win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Senior right fielder Will Hardee racked up four hits, and five Francis Marion University pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters, as the Patriots defeated Shepherd University 3-2, Tuesday. In addition to his four hits, Hardee had a double and scored twice. It was the Evergreen native's fifth four-hit game of his collegiate career.

Junior Matt Dooley (2-0) picked up the victory in relief after going two innings, giving up one run on four hits, allowing no walks and striking out one. Senior righty Nick Palumbo earned the save.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run batted in. He extended his streak of safely reaching base to 57 games.

Freshman shortstop Tyler Reynolds also registered two hits for FMU.

Shepherd narrowed Francis Marion's lead to 2-1 in the third before the Patriots responded with a third run on an RBI grounder by senior left fielder Lex Tuten, of Johnsonville.

The Rams scored a single run in the fifth to draw within 3-2, but were held to one hit over the final three innings.