Exercising and sports training in the heat
We all know there are many health benefits to staying active and keeping a regular exercise routine. Physical activity can lower blood pressure and cholesterol and reduce your risk of stroke and heart disease.

Regular exercise combined with a healthy diet will improve your mood, increase energy and boost your immune system. Exercise is also beneficial for mental health, reducing stress and depression.

The intense summer heat and humidity can make exercising outdoors and sports training a challenge. Whatever outdoor activity you choose, it is always a good idea to practice hot weather safety tips.

Stay hydrated

The most important part of exercising in the heat is proper hydration. Spending time outside in the heat significantly increases the risk of dehydration (loss of fluids). Be sure to drink nine to 11 cups of water a day, more if your activity is in the middle of the day. During the activity, replace water by drinking every 15 minutes. After, replenish valuable nutrients with a cool sports drink. Sweat contains potassium and sodium, so it’s important to replenish these electrolytes after you exercise.

Dress for the outdoors

Dress cooler for the outdoors by wearing loose and lightweight clothing in light colors to reflect the sun. Choose fabrics that wick moisture away from your body, keeping you cool and reducing friction.

Protect your skin

Remember to protect your skin from the sun by wearing a hat and using sunscreen. Sunburn makes it harder for your body to cool down.

Check the weather

Try to avoid the hottest part of the day by planning your activity before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m., and check weather forecasts for heat warnings. Hot weather demands more energy during activities, so slow down, pace yourself and drink plenty of water. When possible, exercise in the shade.

Know yourself

If you are new to working out, use caution while exercising outdoors in the heat. Your body needs time to adapt, so take breaks often. Certain medications or medical conditions may put you at a higher risk when exercising outdoors or in extreme heat.

Keep it brief

Limit your time exercising in the heat and humidity, especially if you are new to working out. Start with 20 to 30 minutes outdoors and work your way up to longer workouts.

Watch for dehydration

The most common symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration include dry mouth, headache, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, confusion or irritability. Dehydration can also cause fainting, fast or irregular heartbeat, dark, concentrated urine and an inability to sweat. If left untreated, it can lead to heat stroke, seizures and death.

For additional information on hydration and exercise, visit McLeodHealth.org.

Dr. Art Jordan
MCLEOD HEALTH
