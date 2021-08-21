Exercising and sports training in the heat

Protect your skin

Remember to protect your skin from the sun by wearing a hat and using sunscreen. Sunburn makes it harder for your body to cool down.

Check the weather

Try to avoid the hottest part of the day by planning your activity before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m., and check weather forecasts for heat warnings. Hot weather demands more energy during activities, so slow down, pace yourself and drink plenty of water. When possible, exercise in the shade.

Know yourself

If you are new to working out, use caution while exercising outdoors in the heat. Your body needs time to adapt, so take breaks often. Certain medications or medical conditions may put you at a higher risk when exercising outdoors or in extreme heat.

Keep it brief

Limit your time exercising in the heat and humidity, especially if you are new to working out. Start with 20 to 30 minutes outdoors and work your way up to longer workouts.

Watch for dehydration