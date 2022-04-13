F1S music program receives national honor

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the eighth year, Florence 1 Schools has received a Best Communities for Music Education designation by The NAMM Foundation, recognizing its outstanding commitment to music education.

For more than two decades, the Best Communities for Music Education designation has been awarded to districts across the nation that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“As a district, we recognize the importance of the arts in education,” Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “In order to support and grow our arts programs, and the opportunities that they provide our students, we have made a record number of investments all across the district. We appreciate this award and the recognition from NAMM that we are creating a world-class fine arts program.”

To qualify for this award, Florence 1 had to provide detailed information about facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs, graduation requirements, music class participation, funding and instruction time. These responses were reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Florence 1 is one of just seven districts in South Carolina to receive this designation in 2022.

“This honor reflects the hard work our district’s music teachers invest day and night to bring high-quality music education to our students,” said Erick J. Figueras, director of Arts and Innovation. “I am proud of the work Florence One is doing to expand and support our arts programs as we engage students in new and innovative ways.”

Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015, and a stated emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have recommitted to music and arts education programs. The Act provides designated funding for well-rounded educational opportunities.

“Our music programs provide ways for students to connect with one another and the community in positive and beautiful ways,” said South Florence High School Choral Director Andrew Dibble. “Most importantly, though, through music, young people are able to find themselves.”

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found, participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate from high school, but also to attend college as well. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training.

Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory. Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound: Young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers. Not to mention, the social benefits of conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and the ability to give and receive constructive criticism.

This honor comes on the heels of a record number of Florence One arts students being recognized in state competitions and festivals, as well as the announcement of significant investments in arts facilities and programs across the district.

The SFHS Choraliers were named grand champions at the OrlandoFest National Music Competition, maintaining a program-long record of first place wins in annual competitions.

The WFHS concert band earned a Superior with Distinction rating at the state Concert Performance Assessment while the Sneed and Moore bands earned Superior and Excellent ratings, respectively.

Band and chorus students at all three high schools also earned a place in the 2022 All-State band and chorus.

The South Carolina Arts Commission awarded South Florence High School and Southside Middle School prestigious ABC grants. South Florence, Southside and Moore Middle School were also named Distinguished Arts Programs by the state of South Carolina.