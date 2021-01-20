F1S to resume sports Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Winter sports for Florence One high schools and middle schools resume with practice Jan. 25-29. and games Feb. 1.

The girls' games will be on Feb. 1, and the boys will start Feb. 2.

On the high school level, those schools are West Florence, South Florence and Wilson. They compete in Region 6-4A.

"Obviously, we're all ready to get back to sports," said Cody Slaughter, athletic director at South Florence. "We trust our leadership and district, and when they tell us we're able to go, we're ready to go. My only hesitation is us being out for so long (since Christmas break) and having little time to practice before we get back into it.

"But our coaches are fully capable of getting the kids ready, and they all have plans for getting the kids ready to play," he added. "We'll continue to follow our COVID protocols. And, we'll even crack down harder and pay even better attention to what we're doing, which is good advice we can all use with the (COVID) numbers being what they are."