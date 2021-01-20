F1S to resume sports Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Winter sports for Florence One high schools and middle schools resume with practice Jan. 25-29. and games Feb. 1.
The girls' games will be on Feb. 1, and the boys will start Feb. 2.
On the high school level, those schools are West Florence, South Florence and Wilson. They compete in Region 6-4A.
"Obviously, we're all ready to get back to sports," said Cody Slaughter, athletic director at South Florence. "We trust our leadership and district, and when they tell us we're able to go, we're ready to go. My only hesitation is us being out for so long (since Christmas break) and having little time to practice before we get back into it.
"But our coaches are fully capable of getting the kids ready, and they all have plans for getting the kids ready to play," he added. "We'll continue to follow our COVID protocols. And, we'll even crack down harder and pay even better attention to what we're doing, which is good advice we can all use with the (COVID) numbers being what they are."
After games resume, each region team can play an estimated three games before the Region 6-4A tournament begins Feb. 12. The seedings for the boys' and girls' tournaments will be the result of a random draw, and the higher seed for each game will host each game. The tournament will continue Feb. 13 and conclude on the 15th.
"Nobody has really played enough games to provide any kind of data to get a true seeding," Slaughter said.
The tournament champion and runner-up for the boys and girls will represent the region in the state tournament, which begins Feb. 20.
With this kind of tournament format, it should be an exciting one.
"It definitely kind of puts you on the edge of your seat. You could be a No. 2 seed playing a lower seed that really could have been the No. 1 seed," Slaughter said.
As for the fate of sports in the Darlington County School District, which has two schools (Darlington, Hartsville) in Region 6-4A, a resuming time for that is still uncertain. Region 6-4A also includes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach high schools.
"We are on pause while schools are virtual," DCSD public information officer Audrey Childers texted the Morning News. "We don't have a decision about next week yet. I can't tell you what's going to happen in February. We are hopeful teams will play in the February tournament."
Spring sports for F1S, meanwhile, will start practice on time on Feb. 1.