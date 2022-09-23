If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It took Jaylin Davis and LaNorris Sellers a while to make the trek to the South Florence locker room following Friday’s game …
FLORENCE, S.C. − Aaron Stevens resigned Wednesday as boys' basketball coach at South Florence to take a coaching job at the college level.
DILLON, S.C. – To say Kelvin Roller and Quin McCollum know each other well is something of an understatement.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorist who lived through an early Saturday morning single-vehicle rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane was then apparently the victim of a hit-and-run and their body found in the roadway near the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets where it was either dragged or dumped.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Person of the Year is James Marvin Owen.
IRMO, S.C. – Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but Hartsville lost 17-14 at Irmo on Friday night.
FLORENCE — Herbert and Nicole Goodman use their love for fitness and faith to not only help people achieve their body goals, but also to push …
FLORENCE – Briggs Elementary School students stood in two groups outside the school Wednesday morning. Cheers erupted as Principal Tara Newton…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.