If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School football coach Raymond Jennings announced Tuesday that he will step down from his coaching position …
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s done. It’s gone. It’s forgotten.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was, as Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb put it, a “good old-fashioned barn-burner.”
FLORENCE, S.C. – For as big a weapon as LaNorris Sellers’ arm has been for South Florence this season, his offensive line wouldn’t mind if he …
FLORENCE, S.C. – There have been very few times this season where an opposing team has been able to slow down the South Florence offense – let…
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked West Florence's season ended in Friday's Class 4A, lower-state semifinals after a 50-19 loss to No. 2 A.C. Flo…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Regardless of the outcome Saturday, it will be a somewhat bittersweet moment in the Huntley household.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.