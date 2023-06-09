FLORENCE – The Florence-Darlington Technical College will begin offering its electrician certification course in the evenings.

The college now offers the course in the daytime, which will continue, but that doesn't meet the demand.

"It's always a good problem to have when you have more interest than availability," said Dan Averette, the school's associate vice president of technical and general education.. "As we have seen an increase in this program's interest, we want to make sure to allow potential students every opportunity to take the courses when they are available. With that said, offering this course in the evening will give students more flexibility to attend at times that work best for their schedules."

The electrician certificate allows people to learn how to wire residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Students will learn how to interpret electrical wiring diagrams and safely wire an electrical distribution panel box to various outlets, switches, lights and appliances. In addition, students will become familiar with electrical codes and wiring, and perform electrical load calculations.Completion of this certification class prepares students to be entry-level electricians, who currently have a starting wage of just over $35,000 according to JobEQ data.

The school's announcement said employment of electricians in the region is expected to grow 7.1 percent over the next 10 years. Increases in construction spending and demand for alternative energy will drive the demand for electricians.

The evening classes will begin on Aug. 15. These classes (EEM 105 and EEM 117) will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 pm to 8:35.

For more information contact the college at (843) 661-8324 or visit its website at FDTC.edu to apply.