QUINBY, S.C. – The body of a female discovered Sunday morning inside a vehicle of a wooded area of Quinby has been identified.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County law enforcement Sunday served a search warrant at a South Ballard Street residence and, in doing so, seized drugs, guns, cash and arrested three people.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will soon be working "tooth and nail" to see that a South Carolina man receives the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam.
FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2021 Nurse of the Year Award recipients on Thursday in a ceremony on the hospital lawn.
QUINBY, S.C. -- The death of a person whose body was discovered by Florence County Sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon is being treated as a homicide.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Dunkin’ may be coming to Hartsville.
Henry McMaster orders South Carolina to stop participating in federal COVID-19 unemployment relief programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina took another step toward returning to normalcy Thursday afternoon. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday afternoon that he has directed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to terminate the state's participation in all federal pandemic related unemployment benefit programs effective June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The home of Art Fields patron and major University of South Carolina donor Darla Moore Saturday was heavily damaged by fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have charged a Lake City man in connection with the shooting death of a Timmonsville woman at a Quinby convenience store Saturday.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The victim of a slaying early Sunday in Johnsonville has been identified.