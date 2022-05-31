Five students receive Florence Symphony Guild grants

The Florence Symphony Guild recently selected five students to receive grants to further their musical education.

The grant winners include:

Mollie Sarvis, second grade, Latta Elementary School, piano

Nyla Carraway, sixth grade, Johnakin Middle School, vocals

Kinsey Carraway, 10th grade, West Florence High School, French horn

Lilly Green, eighth grade, Southside Middle School, flute

Jessica Weaver, 11th grade, Florence High School, drum major/flute.

The grants are made possible through an endowment from Kathleen Lazar Baskin and her family. The endowment was seeded with $9,500 from the family. It was created in August 2020 at the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation to provide musical grants to the underserved children in the Pee Dee area.

The seed money was given in honor of Baskins 102nd birthday.

The guild had planned to make its first awards in sprint 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed everything back until this May.

Baskin helped found the Florence Symphony Guild more than 50 years ago. Other founding members were Betty Hirst, Orion Bobbett, Marion Manweller, Sylvia Jebailey and Lilian Bein.

The Easter Carolina Community Foundation serves seven counties in the Pee Dee, including Florence. The foundation is a public charities foundation which supports more than 100 agency endowment funds.