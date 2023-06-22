FLORENCE, S.C. -- Reid Brown's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th gave the Florence Flamingos a 5-4 win Wednesday over the Wilson Tobs.

Trailing 4-3 in that final inning, the Flamingos (6-10) tied it when Ethan Harden scored on an error.

Wilson led 3-0 before the Flamingos got on the scoreboard with two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Riley Davis hit an RBI single, and Francesco Barbieri added an RBI triple in the fifth.

And in the seventh, Dylan Robertson tied it at 3 when he scored on a wild pitch.

Bryson Schultz was the winning pitcher after striking out two of the four batters he faced.