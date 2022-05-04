Florence 1 Schools receives clean audit

FLORENCE, SC -- Florence 1 Schools spent more than $11 million with local vendors during the 2020-21 fiscal year and is working with more Minority Business Enterprises than ever before.

Those findings were released recently as part of the school district's 2020-2021 procurement audit. The district received a clean audit opinion.

Chief Finance Officer Laura Showe said the clean audit shows that the district has been fully compliant with all procurement processes.

“We received a clean audit opinion with no findings, which means that we had documentation for all of our purchases,” Showe said. “If the purchase was over $10,000, we had the necessary quotes. If they were over $25,000, we had done all RFPs (request for proposal) and bid processes correctly.”

When looking at local spending and MBEs, Florence 1 has expanded its reach substantially, Showe said.

“For the 2021 year, we spent $11,311,000 strictly within the local zip codes of 29501 to 29541,” Showe said. “That is anywhere from vendors like Chick-fil-a to a vendor who provides services like Mirage Promotions, Lowe’s Rehabilitation Services and City Plumbing. That does exclude utilities so those costs are not included in the 11 million that we spent locally.”

Florence 1 has been able to work with more minority business than ever before, thanks to partners like the Chamber of Commerce spreading the word about the types of services the district requires and a procurement software called Bonfire that reaches businesses all across the United States.

“Our overall MBE goal is 10 percent and we were able to obtain a 9 percent, the highest this district has ever obtained,” Showe said. “We have done additional outreach, encouraging vendors to register to be a qualifying MBE. We can’t just take a vendor’s word that they are an MBE, they actually have to register to become one. Our construction goal for MBEs is 5 percent and we were able to obtain an 11 percent. We are finding a lot of our minority businesses in contractors who are providing construction services. We are also encouraging large contractors such as Thompson Turner and MB Kahn who win our contracts to work with MBEs. With the implementation of Bonfire, we are also able to reach MBEs on the national level. When we use certain keywords, businesses that meet that criteria receive an email. That way, even if they aren’t necessarily looking at us, they receive information with a link to our RFP.”

Florence 1 spent $7.1 million among 88 Minority Business Enterprises.

Florence 1 administrators also recently received the subrecipient risk assessment score for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 from the South Carolina Department of Education. The district received an overall score of 11; the lowest possible score is a 9.

“When we received our risk score for the 2019-2020 year, our score was a 28,” Showe said. “We now have a clean audit. As we continue to reduce audit findings, increase our financial stability through compliance with fund balance policies, meeting budgetary compliance and reporting timely, we will continue to drop in our risk assessment rating, which is huge.”

Florence 1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley said he is pleased with the audit report and the district’s financial standing.

“Our Finance and Procurement Departments have done a phenomenal job of implementing the recommendations from our last audit and moved us to being fully compliant in all of our processes,” O’Malley said. “We are very proud to say that we spent more than eleven million dollars in our local community. We are also pleased that through national MBE registries and local partnerships we have been able to work with more minority owned businesses.”