FLORENCE — Florence County Tuesday night celebrated National Night Out with hospitality, hot dogs, burgers, a bit of barbecue and a lot of talk.

"It's National Night Out. This is the 40th year of it," said Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, who celebrated with his department at Florence's Leatherman Senior Center. "The community is a stronghold for us; without the community we're nothing. We rely on relationships."

Those sentiments were echoed by Florence police, who celebrated at the community centers at Iola Jones Park and Northwest Community Park.

"It really is a partnership. We couldn't do it without them. It's critical they trust us enough to talk to us," said Lt. Stephen Starling with the Florence police at Iola Jones Park.

"It means a lot to the community," said Vermell Hendrex, president of the Northwest Community Center. "We're trying to improve the community; we want the community to be better, quieter, cleaner and want the children to be better behaved."

Whether it was subs or hot dogs with the sheriff 's office or burgers and barbecue with the police, all who attended had the opportunity break bread with law enforcement officers, get to know them and possibly pass along to them community concerns.

"We have to rely on them. I always say if you see something say something," Joye said. "We get a lot of tips from the public that help us with getting criminal charges on people. Without their eyes and ears we're nothing."

Another sentiment echoed by Florence police, that the partnership between officers and the community is what leads to success.

"This is important for us to bring everyone together to get to know deputies," Joye said.

"We appreciate that," Starling said of the trust the community places with his department.

"It's in my heart to get this community better," Hendrex said. "Tonight's getting better every time someone walks through the door."

Overall, Joye said, National Night Out and other such gatherings are a success for all involved.

"It's a win/win situation," the sheriff said.

"Things are getting better," Hendrex said.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.