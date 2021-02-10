Florence Center won't host state or lower-state basketball finals this year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Center is out of the running to host this year’s South Carolina High School League’s state basketball finals, March 4-6. And for the first time since 2012, the arena won’t host the lower-state finals, either.

Instead, the SCHSL is still seeking a site for the state finals, and the lower-state finals for this year will be held on different days at different, neutral high school campuses. Last year, lower state was in Florence, and upper state was in Greenville.

Florence Center general manager Paul Beard thought the Florence Center was still in the running until a reporter told him the news Wednesday.

“Well, I wish (the SCHSL) would have told us that,” Beard said. “As of yesterday, we were as much in the dark as everybody was. We told them the facility was available. We even put blocks on our calendar for two additional weekends beyond the first weekend in March, assuming there might be a delay in the state tournament. We wanted to give them that flexibility.”

But Beard said he understands the SCHSL’s decision.