Florence Center won't host state or lower-state basketball finals this year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Center is out of the running to host this year’s South Carolina High School League’s state basketball finals, March 4-6. And for the first time since 2012, the arena won’t host the lower-state finals, either.
Instead, the SCHSL is still seeking a site for the state finals, and the lower-state finals for this year will be held on different days at different, neutral high school campuses. Last year, lower state was in Florence, and upper state was in Greenville.
Florence Center general manager Paul Beard thought the Florence Center was still in the running until a reporter told him the news Wednesday.
“Well, I wish (the SCHSL) would have told us that,” Beard said. “As of yesterday, we were as much in the dark as everybody was. We told them the facility was available. We even put blocks on our calendar for two additional weekends beyond the first weekend in March, assuming there might be a delay in the state tournament. We wanted to give them that flexibility.”
But Beard said he understands the SCHSL’s decision.
“I know they’ve been under extreme pressure, trying to do what is safe while at the same time trying to keep fan bases, players and their families happy,” Beard said. “I’m sure I wouldn’t want to be the one making those hard decisions. And I’m sure they’re doing everything with safety in mind. I’m sorely disappointed we’re not going to be it. But again, we’re available if they need us. And that’s the best we can do for them.”
Beard said the Florence Center turned away small-event requests for events like weddings or birthday parties for those previously blocked weeks Beard said those people who made requests will be contacted again to see now if they want to go ahead and schedule their events there for those original dates.
The Florence Center hosted the SCHSL state cheer finals in December and offered to host the state basketball finals after it was determined the state basketball finals couldn’t be in Columbia this school year.
When Florence hosted the state cheer finals, the fan capacity for each class championship was roughly 3,000 fans (in normal times, roughly 8,000). And, if Florence got to host the state basketball tourney, tickets would have been purchased through Ticketmaster on a reserved-seat basis for seating pods ranking from two to six seats. If a group brought more than that, another pod would have to be purchased.