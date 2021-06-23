 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence chamber's emerging leaders summit launched Wednesday
0 Comments

Florence chamber's emerging leaders summit launched Wednesday

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Emerging Leaders Summer Institute started Tuesday night with a meet-and-greet and rolled into Wednesday with the first of five seminars.

The five-session summer program is designed to identify, develop and empower local “Emerging Leaders.” Specifically, the program is designed to be helpful for small business owners and minority professionals poised to move on to the next level of community and business leadership.

Program strategies include professional and personal leadership development and civic engagement, extensive networking with a diverse group of your peers, and discovering your strengths and learning how to apply them as a leader in your business or community.

Wednesday's program was facilitated by Gina Trimarco, who discussed the ways that leaders and businesses can pivot to meet changing needs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $55,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $55,000

4BR/2BA Mobile Home on bricked foundation with deck, two storage buildings (10x16 and 4x8 in dimension) and paved drive located in Fenwick Gro…

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert