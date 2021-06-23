Florence chamber's emerging leaders summit launched Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Emerging Leaders Summer Institute started Tuesday night with a meet-and-greet and rolled into Wednesday with the first of five seminars.
The five-session summer program is designed to identify, develop and empower local “Emerging Leaders.” Specifically, the program is designed to be helpful for small business owners and minority professionals poised to move on to the next level of community and business leadership.
Program strategies include professional and personal leadership development and civic engagement, extensive networking with a diverse group of your peers, and discovering your strengths and learning how to apply them as a leader in your business or community.
Wednesday's program was facilitated by Gina Trimarco, who discussed the ways that leaders and businesses can pivot to meet changing needs.