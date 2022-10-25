 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Christian volleyball loses in SCISA Class 3A state final

Scott Chancey

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florence Christian's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Spartanburg Christian in Tuesday's SCISA Class 3A state final at Hammond School.

Coach Denise Carter's Eagles lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

The Eagles end the season with a record of 31-1-2.

WILL BE UPDATED

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

