Florence Christian volleyball loses in SCISA Class 3A state final

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florence Christian's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Spartanburg Christian in Tuesday's SCISA Class 3A state final at Hammond School.
Coach Denise Carter's Eagles lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
The Eagles end the season with a record of 31-1-2.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
