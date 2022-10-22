 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Christian volleyball reaches SCISA 3A state final

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian won the lower-state crown, and will play Spartanburg Christian for the state championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia's Hammond School.

FCS defeated 5 schools to reach this point and recorded wins over Thomas Sumter (25-15, 25-18), Greenwood Christian (25-16, 25-17), Hilton Head Christain (25-17, 25-14), Shannon Forest (23-25, 27-25, 26-16) and Northside Christian (25-16, 25-21).

Coach Denise Carter's Eagles are now 31-1-1.

Here are individual stats from the five matches combined:

ACES: Bradley Brown 4, Sofie Purvis 6, Kaitlyn Fore 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 3, Jada Porter 1, Grace Dersch 2.

KILLS: Bradley Brown 76, Kaitlyn Fore 62, Grace Dersch 3, Mary Margaret Sterling 2, Jada Porter 2, Z’Nei Middleton.

ASSISTS: Mary Margaret Sterling 132. Sofie Purvis 2, Jada Porter 1. Blocks- Bradley Brown 30, Jada Porter 4, Z’Nei Middleton 4, Kaitlyn Fore 2.

DIGS: Sofie Purvis 48, Kaitlyn Fore 34, Jada Porter 28, Mary Margaret Sterling 27, Bradley Brown 18, Grace Dersch 4, Z’Nei Middleton 3.

