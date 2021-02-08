Florence City Council runoffs to be held Tuesday

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside of the city and outside of the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today's primaries.

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

There are no Democrats registered, so it is very likely that the winner of the runoff will be the general election winner of the seat.

Braddock received 49.62% of the votes – he was seven votes away from winning the primary outright – and Hill received 23.52% of the votes in the primary to advance to the runoff over Glynn Willis (19.52%) and John Sweeney (7.34%).

To find the location of the precincts voting Tuesday, visit scvotes.gov, go the general tab, select precincts and Florence County. This provides a list of all 63 precincts in the county with addresses. The location of voting precincts is also on voter registration cards.

Results of the election will be provided on the website of the Morning News, scnow.com, on Tuesday evening. The results will also be available in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.

