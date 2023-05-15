FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two concentrated enforcement efforts launched Friday and Saturday by the Florence County Sheriff's Office ended with 26 arrests and the seizure of drugs and guns.

The agency's narcotics investigators and deputies with the criminal enforcement unit teamed up in Lake City Friday and West Lucas Street in Florence Friday for concentrated traffic enforcement, according to a release from the agency.

Deputies made the arrests, which included five wanted fugitives, seized five grams of methamphetamine, five grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of marijuana, six firearms of which two were stolen and were involved in three pursuits for vehicles that didn't stop for blue lights, according to the release.

"We will continue to focus on these high crime areas around the county. Our citizens and those who travel here deserve to feel safe and we're going to do everything we can to make that happen," Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said of the operation.