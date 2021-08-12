Florence County Magistrate Jerry Rivers suspended for outburst during court reopening meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Supreme Court has confirmed the suspension of a Florence County magistrate and ordered him to take anger management classes.

In an opinion released Wednesday, the Supreme Court said Magistrate Jerry Rivers was suspended for six months retroactive to July 10, 2020.

Rivers was placed on an interim suspension on that date for his actions during a May 14, 2020, meeting of the Florence County magistrates and their clerks of court to discuss reopening of the courts.

During the meeting, Rivers began repeatedly asking questions, speaking in a loud voice and challenging Chief Magistrate Belinda Timmons' reopening plan. As the meeting continued, Rivers became visibly agitated and read aloud portions of the Supreme Court order regarding court reopening.

The court's opinion adds that Timmons was forced to end the meeting early to due to Rivers and that another, unspecified, magistrate told Rivers to just follow Timmons' directions.

Rivers is alleged to have confronted the unidentified magistrate and Timmons after the meeting asking the other magistrate to not to disrespect him again and for Timmons to show him respect while hitting his hands together.