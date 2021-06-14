 Skip to main content
Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent homicide
Florence County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred early Monday afternoon on Keith Circle in Florence.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 1:11 p.m. According to Investigators, one person was found dead at the location.

The victim was Trevon Davion Wilson, 18, Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body will be sent for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Investigators are looking for a silver Hyundai, which might be connected to the incident.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this vehicle or the incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360 or "Submit-A-Tip" on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at peedeeswanted.com, downloading the "P3 Tips" app or call 888- CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

