Florence County Sheriff's office fires deputy featured in YouTube video

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.

The incident appeared to have taken place in an industrial park at Interstate 95 and US 52.

The matter has also been referred to the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

"On Monday, September 12, 2022 we became aware of an incident involving one of our deputies when we received a written complaint from the person arrested and his video was posted on YouTube," Sheriff T.J. Joy wrote in a release on the situation.

"The Internal Affairs Investigation determined numerous FCSO Policy violations during the incident. As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Morrison is no longer employed by the Florence County Sheriff's Office," Joy wrote in the release.

The sheriff's said he met with the complainant and his attorney and the entirety of the video was made available to investigators.

"Our agency has conducted training on the handling of First Amendment rights and that training is ongoing. We will continue to respect the First Amendment rights of the citizens of Florence County and those who travel here," the Sheriff wrote in the release.