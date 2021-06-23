Florence Elks Lodge donates to House of Hope's tiny homes project

FLORENCE, S.C.
A Florence Elks Lodge is the latest organization to give the House of Hope a helping hand with its tiny homes project. Dennis Jeffords, exalted ruler (president) of Florence Elks Lodge 1020, and C.B. Anderson, grant writer for the lodge, presented Bryan Braddock and Julie Maxham of the House of Hope with a $5,500 check for furniture for the House of Hope's tiny homes project.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
