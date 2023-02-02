The goal for the Florence County Environmental Services to set up a feral cat program is well under way and has been relatively effective in regulating the number of community cats.

“No Kill South Carolina (No Kill) decided to do some research and we found that a lot of the cats and dogs that were brought into the shelters were being euthanized, and that the number of these community animals still never went down,” said Abigail Appleton, the chief project officer of the Charleston Animal Society

No Kill wanted to set up a better system than the one we had in place, and they found a hot spot for these euthanizations to be in Florence. They thought up a system that would help decrease the amount of feral cats in the area, since they had a much higher euthanization rate than dogs.

“The system that was in place prior to this new one was to trap, remove the cats or dogs from the area which they were located, finding them a home, or euthanizing them hasn’t worked because these animals are still reproducing at the same rate,” said Appleton.

This system could be called many things, but Appleton refers to it as Trap, Vaccinate, Alter, and Return (TVAP). Charleston County was the first to adopt this method in 2009, with other counties around the state following. This method is to trap the cats, give them necessary vaccinations (such as the rabies vaccine), alter or spay and neuter the cats so they can’t reproduce, and then return them to their homes.

“This is effective because one of the reasons people call us to pick up cats is because of kittens being around, or male cats spraying due to territory marking or mating. So this should help with a lot of that,” said Appleton.

No Kill/Charleston Animal Society has partnered with some other organizations such as Best Friends Animal Society, who has offered limited funding; Florence County Environmental Services, Florence Humane Society, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and the Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter.

There is no specific or obvious trend with how long this has been an issue, but No Kill has been collecting data from the area about the amount of feral cats and the amount of them being put down since 2016. Due to COVID-19, the animal count in shelters did decrease, but Appleton said they are seeing these numbers come back to where they were in 2019.

“This is an exciting program focused on hot spot zip codes for altering these cats. We are happy to talk to anyone who has an issue with community cats and offer great solutions,” said Appleton.

For more information, contact the Florence County Environmental Services by phone at (843)665-3053, or visit them at 1487 Humane Lane, Effingham, SC 29541.