Florence mayor endorses La Rochelle

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin has endorsed Suzanne La Rochelle for South Carolina Senate District 31.

Ervin began her service on Florence City Council as councilwoman in 2010. After 10 years of service to the Florence community, she was elected as mayor on Nov. 3, 2020.

Ervin said, “It is with pleasure, as the highest-ranking elected Democrat for the city of Florence, I endorse Suzanne’s candidacy for the office of South Carolina Senate for District 31. The quality of a person's life is directly related to their commitment to excellence, and Suzanne personifies this. She is an impactful person who is a dedicated member of the Florence community, over the years leading the charge to make everything and everyone around her touched by her caring spirit of unity."

"Her leadership and participatory contribution to her community is noteworthy. Quite candidly, I respect her positive attitude and ethics. As the next State Senator for District 31, Suzanne’s future contributions and dedication will be beneficial to the community and ultimately the state. Her tireless dedication will be with honor and dignity, while leading with moral conviction," she said.

"In closing, I want to thank Suzanne for answering the call to serve the citizens of the City of Florence and the great State of South Carolina. I encourage everyone to get out to vote and to cast your vote on Tuesday, March 29th for Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle as your next South Carolina senator for District 31.”

To contact the campaign please visit www.Suzanne4Senate.com