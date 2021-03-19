Florence physicians take to Facebook, answer COVID questions

To submit a question of your own, click here

"The vaccines are a very effective way to build immunity in our community," said Leisy. "If we leave it up to natural immunity there's going to be an enormous amount of death and disability if we continue. Even though the case rates are down I think it's a very important time to get your vaccine because we are not yet to the level where we're totally over this."

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, a certified registered nurse, moderated the panel and joined in on a vaccine hesitancy question.

After the Tuskegee syphilis study she understood the hesitancy, she said, but noted that the vaccines delivered are all coming out of the same batch and same vials so everyone is getting the same vaccines.

The three physician also tackled the three different vaccines currently approved under emergency use authorizations and the different efficacy percentages listed for each.

Testing, they explained, was different for each vaccine so the results can't be directly compared.

The best vaccine to get is the one you can soonest get into your arm, the three agreed.

"It's hugely important for you to get these vaccines and it's a major strategy in how we return to a more normal life," Robertson said.