Florence police investigating fatal shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Prout Drive.

When officers arrived, a shooting victim was discovered in the victim's vehicle in the roadway. The victim was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to  contact LCpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3181 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

