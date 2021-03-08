Florence RedWolves to host hiring event

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves are holding a casting call March 21 at Francis Marion University’s Pee Dee Education Center (520 Francis Marion Road). The event is open to all members of the public interested in seasonal positions with the team. The casting call will be held from 1-4 p.m., so potential new employees can attend and apply at any time during those three hours. Potential new employees who attend the casting call will be required to adhere to CDC guidelines, which includes wearing a mask and social distancing.

During the casting call, potential new employees will have the opportunity to meet with a RedWolves staff member for a quick conversation. Those selected at the end of the casting call will move on to the next steps and be invited for a call-back. The call-back session will include a more formal interview.

Any interested applicants can fill out the form at www.florenceredwolves.com/jobs to download and fill out ahead of the casting call. To be considered for a summer job with the RedWolves, potential new employees must attend a casting call at the ballpark.

The RedWolves will be filling positions in concessions, game entertainment, game/event operations, merchandise and ticket sales.

For more information, please contact Nick Green, senior director of operations, at info@florenceredwolves.com.