FLORENCE, S.C. — After forming a team and implementing short-term fixes, Florence city officials say they are hearing fewer complaints of discolored water but longterm plans are still in the works.

In August, the city's utilities department noticed an unusually high number of complaints about discolored water, particularly from customers on the southwestern side of Florence. City Manager Randy Osterman said on Thursday that the complaints are down to just a few each day from the 20 to 30 the city was getting some days in August.

"Every now and then we'll get a spike, where there might be two, three or four right in the morning, but they have stabilized, and they have come down," Osterman said.

So far, the city's response has been primarily reactive. If one or more customers complains of discolored water, work crews will flush out the water lines by opening hydrants in the area. This brings in clear water from other areas in the water system and gets rid of the discoloration.

The water's unusual color is caused by iron, officials explained during a meeting with the press in late August. It is safe to drink and meets all quality regulations except for color, Utility Planning & Economic Development Director Michael Hemingway said at that time.

Florence's groundwater has a high iron level, most of which is filtered out. However, some iron remains and builds up in the bottom of water lines.

When water sits stagnant for a while, like at dead-end lines or in areas with fewer customers, or if the lines are getting unusual action, such as the use of fire hydrants or a change in flow direction during construction, the iron in the bottom of the lines can get back into the water, which causes the discoloration.

A plan to do a proactive, total flush of all the water in the West Lakes subdivision is nearly complete.

This plan would do more than the reactive line flushing — it would replace all of the water in the lines twice over and push out iron sitting in the bottom of the pipes, according to Utilities Director Jerry Dudley.

If the plan is successful at cleaning the water in that area, the city will do similar flushes in other problem areas, according to Osterman.

Addressing the symptoms of the problem but not the source will not fix the issue, he said. That is why the city is testing new chemical treatment processes at its Alligator Road water plant to filter out even more iron from the water before it makes its way into the system.

"We know our current treatment process meets all the (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) guidelines, but is it optimal to ensure that this iron doesn't drop out of this water as it goes through?" Osterman said.

Despite the falling number of complaints, he said the issue is not resolved — and if the city only looks for short-term, quick fixes, it would be a disservice to its customers.

"We need to make it the best we can be, and we need to provide everybody with clear water, but the fixes are going to be longer term," Osterman said.

The newly-formed water treatment team, which meets every two weeks and is made up of employees of the city's utility department and engineering consulting firm AECOM, have made a number of suggestions to better address the issue long-term.

A pump on Twin Church Road and the South Florence water plant are both currently offline. Dudley said the pump should be back online by the end of the week, but the South Florence water plant will take longer.

"Because of lead times on parts and such, we're a few months off from that one," he said. "I'm anticipating the end of the year having that one completely online."

The city is nearing the end of a study with AECOM that takes a comprehensive look at all the groundwater facilities owned by the city of Florence.

That study began last year and originally had nothing to do with discolored water, but it should prove useful in addressing the issue, Osterman said.

As the city plans for the $446 million water and sewer system upgrade coming over the next several years, a priority will be placed on connecting dead-end lines together to form loops. These loops should prevent water from becoming stagnant, according to Osterman.

"All these parts weren't necessarily part of the system as they were originally designed." Osterman said. "As the city's grown, they've become parts of the system, yet they were never designed or planned to be a comprehensive package, so we need to make sure that we are studying and treating them as a comprehensive package."

If a customer is experiencing discolored water, city officials urge customers to report the problem to the Public Works & Utilities Department by calling 843-665-3236.

After hours, calls are directed to police dispatch, who can get in touch with evening or on-call work crews to help fix the issue.

Before calling, officials recommend comparing hot and cold water and water from different faucets around the house, including toilets. If discolored water appears in the cold water stream and from every faucet in the house, it is likely a city water issue and not a home plumbing issue.