Florence shooting puts one person in hospital
FLORENCE, S.C. — A shooting Saturday night in Florence sent one person to a hospital, according to police.

Officers from the Florence Police Department were sent  to the 2600 block of David McLeod Boulevard about 7:15 after gunshots were heard and found the wounded person near the Phoenix Mart, police said. The officers rendered aid and an EMS crew took the wounded person to a hospital. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Corporal Shelley of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com.

