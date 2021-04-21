Florence Symphony Orchestra will perform outdoors on Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Fresh Air Fest series of outdoor concerts will continue Sunday in downtown Florence.
Members of the Florence Symphony Orchestra will perform a Mozart Chamber Orchestra concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center outdoor amphitheater.
The concert will feature Handel’s “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” and Mozart’s Symphony 40.
This concert is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Call the FMU PAC ticket office to reserve a space at 843-661-4444 or email kharwell@fmarion.edu.