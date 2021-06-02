Florence Symphony will perform June 13 at PAC

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Symphony Orchestra will be back on the main stage on Sunday, June 13, at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center with the concert “At the Movies with Gershwin.”

This performance will feature pianist Thomas Pandolfi playing “Rhapsody in Blue.”

This concert was originally scheduled as the finale for the FSO’s 2019/20 season. It was planned as a celebration for the Florence Symphony Guild’s 50th anniversary but was postponed because of the pandemic.

“We are so excited to have people back in the PAC to see the symphony,” said Pamela Glass, the FSO’s executive director. “We were able to perform a few outdoor concerts this past year, but we’ve all missed the indoor performances and the full concert experience.

“Life is just sweeter with live music.”

With that thought in mind, the FSO is offering a sweet surprise to customers of many local businesses. Various restaurants, shops and salons in Florence will be treating customers to the June 13th concert at the PAC.