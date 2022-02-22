 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Woman charged in Feb. 2 Florence fatal hit and run
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman has been charged in connection the fatal hit and run Feb. 2 along East Palmetto Street in Florence.

Levi Davison died after he was struck outside his vehicle on East Palmetto Street near Tremont Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

His widow said he had stepped out of the truck to check on a mechanical problem.

Heather Dawn Tyler, 38, of 5009 Milan Road, Florence, is charged with hit and run duties of a driver involved in a accident with death, according to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Tyler was booked into the Florence County Detention Center shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and is awaiting a bond hearing.

