FLORENCE — Dr. Jim Frederick, Clemson University professor and longtime resident of Florence and the Pee Dee, was recently presented the 2023 SC Environmental Educator of the Year Award by the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.

The award was presented during the association's annual meeting in St. Helena Island and recognizes an individual's exemplary contributions to environmental education based upon innovation, accomplishments, community impact, and collaboration. The association is the leading organization for environmental education in South Carolina representing K-12 teachers, university educators, and private businesses and organizations from across the state.

South Carolina House Representative Robert Williams nominated Frederick for the award because of his many efforts advocating environmental awareness and the conservation of the state's natural resources during his 34 years with Clemson University.

"Dr. Frederick has developed innovative environmental programs for farmers, landowners, homeowners, and youth throughout his career" said Williams. "He has impacted so many in a positive way. His service to those in underserved communities is especially appreciated.".

Frederick is a professor in the Clemson University Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, where he serves as the state's agricultural science curriculum specialist. One of his recent accomplishments has been the development and implementation of hands-on research projects for middle-school students centered on the new science teaching standards using agriculture, natural resources, and the health and nutrition sciences as the teaching tools.

These research projects for students are unique to South Carolina. His more than 30 years of research experience in environmental sustainability has helped him integrate STEM into these youth projects while making them fun and rewarding experiences for the students.

"The EEASC is very pleased to present this award to Dr. Frederick in recognition of his youth and community education programs on the environment," said Jane Hiller, SC Green Step Schools coordinator for the EEASC. "His educational programs have given students the opportunity to experience agriculture and natural resources for the first time as a part of the real world around them. We also want to recognize Dr. Frederick for his many years of research on the sustainability of producing bioenergy and agronomic crops in South Carolina and discovering more environmentally friendly ways to grow these plants."

"I am honored to receive this award," said Frederick. "I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with so many dedicated and experienced professionals and community members during my career. The educational programs we implemented have led to the improvement of society's attitudes and actions toward the environment, resulting in the betterment of the state's natural resources." In addition to this award, Frederick also received last December the South Carolina 2022 Environmental Awareness Award given by the South Carolina General Assembly in recognition of his outstanding eff orts for environmental conservation.