Florence's Jay Smith 2nd in South Carolina Junior Match Play Championship
Florence's Jay Smith 2nd in South Carolina Junior Match Play Championship

FILE: Florence's Jay Smith attempts a shot during Monday's first round of the 70th Jay Bennett Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club. After two rounds, Smith is tied for ninth.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Jay Smith finished second in the Carolinas Golf Association's South Carolina Junior Match Play Championship. He lost to Charleston's Zach Adams by the margin of 2 & 1.

Smith was a part of Trinity Collegiate's recent SCISA Class 3A state championship team.

