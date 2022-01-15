 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence's Xavier Thomas returning to Clemson for final season
Florida St. Clemson Football

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas tackles Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and causes a fumble during an Oct. 30 game in Clemson.

 Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Wilson High School star Xavier Thomas will return to Clemson for his final college football season.

"In 2021, it looked to everyone as if I was playing my best ball," Thomas tweeted Saturday night. "To me, knowing what I am capable of and my ability, that wasn't even half of my best. It is truly a blessing to have an opportunity for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, I am very aware of my potential, and there is a LOT more work to do. Patience is a virtue, and I refuse to sell myself short. Let's run it back."

Thomas, who played his final prep football season at IMG Academy before signing with Clemson, recorded 43 tackles, including 10 1/2 for loss and 3 1/2 sacks as a true freshman at Clemson. He had 31 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks his sophomore campaign. Because of COVID-19 and strep throat in 2020, he only played in seven games and recorded 11 tackles (four for loss), 3 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in 119 snaps.

This past season, Thomas had 27 tackles, 5 1/2 for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.

Thomas was the 2016 Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

