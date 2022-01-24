Florida district cancels seminar over race theory concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — School administrators in a central Florida county canceled a seminar for history teachers on the U.S. civil rights movement, in part, because it had not been screened to make sure it was free of critical race theory, which the college professor planning the presentation says it didn't have.

Michael Butler said Monday that he had been scheduled to give a presentation over the weekend before Osceola County teachers on the history of the U.S. civil rights movement since 1896 when he was notified that the seminar was canceled. Osceola County is part of metro Orlando.

No one from school district asked to see the materials he was going to present, and the presentation had no reference to critical race theory, said Butler, a history professor at Flagler College in St. Augustine.

"I was shocked. There is a lot that bothers me about this," Butler said in a phone interview. "I think that critical race theory is so nebulous that, for people who aren't experts in the field, CRT is becoming a euphemism for Black history, and that is a shame. They aren't the same."