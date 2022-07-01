Tags
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Socastee's Jill Dudley entered the Miss South Carolina Pageant as Miss Hartsville. She left the Township Auditorium on Satur…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The new Florence School District 1 will be born Friday when Florence 4 schools officially consolidate with FS1 schools.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at Tuesday's runoff election results.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation.
FLORENCE — Third time’s the charm or at least it was for Jill Dudley who competed as Miss Hartsville in the 85th Miss South Carolina competiti…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Having coached most of his life, Kevin Allen has found a balance between competitiveness and mellowness on the golf course.
FLORENCE — Three longtime educators have been appointed to new posts for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Several firefighters late Saturday evening were treated for heat as they battled a barn fire on South Cashua Drive at the cor…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club installed officers and gave out awards as it ended one Rotary year and began another on Monday at Victors.
