I’ve never been one to like the whole balancing rocks thing. I know, many of you are probably looking at this thinking, “what in the heck are you even writing about?”
Well, I don’t rightly know what I am writing about to be honest. When I once asked why people balance rocks, the answer came back as “because they can.” Except, it really came back as “because they can?” with an inflection on the "can" posed as a question being the answer.
Now there is a difference between stacked rocks and balancing rocks. Stacked rocks have been a thing for centuries. Stacked rocks, also known as cairns, were used for several reasons. One, that may seem obvious to anyone that has ever buried a deceased pet, was to mark grave sites. They were the original headstones that later became chiseled granite or marble.
But cairns played another important role. They marked trails. Many years ago, the way from one place to another wasn’t marked by asphalt highways and GPS directions. Often, the way to somewhere else may have been across grassy fields where sheep and wild animals grazed. The cairns would show the way just as buoys do in the open ocean.
Cairns may have began as an old country guiding system, but they are used in the Americas now for the same purposes. Various trails such as the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail use a combination of cairns, flags, posts and reflective markers to help guide hikers to their destinations.
Cairns are great for marking in open country. In places such as the east coast where trees were abundant, native Americans used a different technique. They would bend trees over, tying them in a bowed arch. The tree would then turn back towards the sky as it grew leaving a permanent bended knee. These trees were easy to spot even in heavily grown forests.
But this column isn’t about cairns, or bent trees.
We are talking about stacked, balanced rocks. Not a pile of rocks, but a single column of small stones balanced one on top of the other.
While in Acadia National Park a couple of years ago, the landscape was to the point of being littered by endless balanced stacks of stones. And I don’t understand why.
Some explain that it is a form of Zen. It is a way for someone to show their own personal balance in the universe by using meditation to slowly stack stones in an impossible feat. It may very well be. But to me it feels like it is a great disturbance to what should be.
Now, many parks and municipalities are beginning to agree with the way I feel.
Removing stones, moving stones, placing them in these stacks, they are all causing issues with the localized environment. Holes form. Soil erodes. Plants are uprooted. The act of trying to show balance and peace with nature is bringing chaos and man-caused destruction.
And, I just never got into the mindset of what they are for.
